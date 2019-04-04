Cinematic Dolby Atmos, a dedicated sub-woofer, seamless whole-home sync with DTS Play-Fi, Spotify Connect, and voice assistants for your every whim. In short: everything you need for epic sound. All you’ve got to do? Choose a colour.
With Spotify Connect you can stream tunes directly to the soundbar, using your phone as a remote. Two taps of the Spotify app and you’re good to go.
Wirelessly connect to compatible TVs and other audio devices across your home with Play-Fi. For perfectly synced sound in seconds.
A dedicated wireless sub-woofer gives some extra love to the lowest frequencies. From spine-tingling build-ups to full on room-rumbling explosions.
Can’t reach the remote? No problem. Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant are here to help. Take your pick. (Or ask them all.)
We found {number} products that are available outside your country, so local promotions may not apply.Show products Hide products
Found {number} products
Please choose your model based on the last 2 digits of your product number, for example RQ1280/21.
Found your model!
If this is the correct one, please select it below. Otherwise, search again.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.