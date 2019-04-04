Search terms

    Philips the one soundbars
    The one to watch

    with front row sound

    Awesome sound, sorted.


    Cinematic Dolby Atmos, a dedicated sub-woofer, seamless whole-home sync with DTS Play-Fi, Spotify Connect, and voice assistants for your every whim. In short: everything you need for epic sound. All you’ve got to do? Choose a colour.

    Philips B8505 Soundbar

    the one that’s silver

    B8505

     

    • Immersive 3D sound with Dolby Atmos
    • 2.1 channels for crisper dialogue and richer bass
    • High quality wireless audio with DTS Play-Fi
    • Ready for Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant
    • Easy streaming with Spotify Connect

    View details
    Philips B8405 Soundbar

    the one that's black

    B8405

     

    View details
    See all soundbars

    Meet the soundbar

    Soundbar Connection

    the one that’s ready to connect


    Easy streaming with Spotify Connect, DTS Play-Fi for multi-room audio, a dedicated wireless sub-woofer – and support for all major voice assistants. Making friends just comes naturally.

    Spotify
    Oh hi, Spotify.

    Oh hi, Spotify.


    With Spotify Connect you can stream tunes directly to the soundbar, using your phone as a remote. Two taps of the Spotify app and you’re good to go.

    Spotify
    Play-fi
    Your home sound, in sync.

    Your home sound, in sync.


    Wirelessly connect to compatible TVs and other audio devices across your home with Play-Fi. For perfectly synced sound in seconds.

    DTS Play-Fi
    subwoofer
    Boss-level bass

    Boss-level bass


    A dedicated wireless sub-woofer gives some extra love to the lowest frequencies. From spine-tingling build-ups to full on room-rumbling explosions.

    voice assistants
    Tell me what you want

    Tell me what you want


    Can’t reach the remote? No problem. Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant are here to help. Take your pick. (Or ask them all.)

    Alexa
    Siri
    Ok Google
    Philips Soundbar sound quality

    the one that makes movies epic


    Audio channel separation, a dedicated subwoofer, and 3D Dolby Atmos. For deeper bass, richer sound, and crisper dialogue clarity – without turning up the volume.

    Dolby Atmos
    Philips Soundbar Stadium EQ mode

    the one with stadium sound


    Match day? Switch to Stadium EQ mode to ramp up the energy of the crowds, while keeping the clarity of the commentary. It’s like being there, but better.

    Soundbar that matches TV

    the one it was made for


    Complementary geometric design. Matching metal finish. And just enough space below for the soundbar to snuggle in. Yup, these two were clearly meant to be.

    Discover the matching TV

    Philips the one TV
    The one to watch

    that has it all

    Explore
    Philips Wireless Speakers

    Complete the bunch

    with Philips Wireless Speakers

    Explore
