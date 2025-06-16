QD OLED Care

QD-OLED represents a hybrid approach that marries OLED panels and quantum dot technology. By combining what's best of both, QD-OLED guarantees high contrast, deep blacks and unlimited viewing angles, with a higher peak brightness and more vibrant colours.
Desktop monitors offer a personal user experience, which suits a curved design very well. The curved screen provides a pleasant yet subtle immersion effect, which focuses on you at the centre of your desk.
With this Philips true 10-bit colour display, you can see colour-critical professional work of exceptional colour accuracy that meets professional standards. Compared with conventional 8-bit colour displays, this Philips monitor produces a more natural transition between hues for smoother gradients.
This Philips monitor is certified with VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 400, delivering stunningly accurate shadow details with deeper blacks for a remarkable visual experience compared with conventional monitors of the same peak luminance. This Philips monitor comes with several HDR modes, each optimised for your usage scenarios: HDR Game, HDR Movie, HDR Photo and VESA DisplayHDR-certified level.
While playing the most intense, engaging and action-oriented games, the ultra-fast 240 Hz refresh rate creates an ultra-smooth, lag-free gaming experience. This Philips display redraws the screen image up to 240 times per second, effectively faster than a standard display. 240 Hz give superior motion and clarity to the visuals, especially for fast-paced games like FPS and racing games. With the Philips 240 Hz display, action sequences in gameplay look judder-free and ghost-free. You will experience deeper immersion and feel alive in the game.
When playing intense games with high refresh rates, screen tearing may appear without optimal graphics synchronisation. This Philips display is certified as NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatible, reducing screen tearing and syncing your monitor's refresh rate with your graphic card's output for a smoother gaming experience. Scenes appear instantly, objects look sharper, and gameplay is smooth, giving you a stunning visual experience and a serious competitive edge.
Previously, methods to test blur on screen were measured through MRPT. VESA Certified ClearMR acts as an alternative to MRPT and is designed to reflect the true nature of blur through digital high-speed camera testing. For monitors that are sent in and certified through VESA Certified ClearMR, you can rest assured that you will have an accurate assessment of the monitor's blur quality. Each certification is defined through a CMR range; with this monitor being ClearMR 13000 classified, it has one of the highest classifications of image quality, meaning less overall blur.
Your elevated sound experience has arrived. This monitor is equipped with four 7.5 watt speakers, ultimately adding up to a 30 W output sound system. In addition to the extra wattage, the DTS Sound speakers provide a warm, detailed and enhanced audio experience that will ultimately make your gaming experience more immersive.
