QD OLED Care

Philips Evnia monitors are equipped with some of the best software tools to prevent burn-in and keep your monitor’s health in good shape. The number one issue everyone is concerned about when it comes to OLED panels is the risk of burn-in. If cared properly, the risk of burn-in on OLED panels will be greatly decreased.

QD OLED technology

QD OLED for superior colours and vibrant visuals

QD-OLED represents a hybrid approach that marries OLED panels and quantum dot technology. By combining what's best of both, QD-OLED guarantees high contrast, deep blacks and unlimited viewing angles, with a higher peak brightness and more vibrant colours.

Curved display design

Curved display design for a more immersive experience

Desktop monitors offer a personal user experience, which suits a curved design very well. The curved screen provides a pleasant yet subtle immersion effect, which focuses on you at the centre of your desk.

True 10-bit colour depth

True 10-bit display reproduces smoother gradients on visuals

With this Philips true 10-bit colour display, you can see colour-critical professional work of exceptional colour accuracy that meets professional standards. Compared with conventional 8-bit colour displays, this Philips monitor produces a more natural transition between hues for smoother gradients.

DisplayHDR™ True Black 400 delivers incredible shadow details

This Philips monitor is certified with VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 400, delivering stunningly accurate shadow details with deeper blacks for a remarkable visual experience compared with conventional monitors of the same peak luminance. This Philips monitor comes with several HDR modes, each optimised for your usage scenarios: HDR Game, HDR Movie, HDR Photo and VESA DisplayHDR-certified level.

Ultra-fast 240 Hz refresh rate for virtually lag-free gaming

While playing the most intense, engaging and action-oriented games, the ultra-fast 240 Hz refresh rate creates an ultra-smooth, lag-free gaming experience. This Philips display redraws the screen image up to 240 times per second, effectively faster than a standard display. 240 Hz give superior motion and clarity to the visuals, especially for fast-paced games like FPS and racing games. With the Philips 240 Hz display, action sequences in gameplay look judder-free and ghost-free. You will experience deeper immersion and feel alive in the game.

Certified NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatible for smooth, fast gaming

When playing intense games with high refresh rates, screen tearing may appear without optimal graphics synchronisation. This Philips display is certified as NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatible, reducing screen tearing and syncing your monitor's refresh rate with your graphic card's output for a smoother gaming experience. Scenes appear instantly, objects look sharper, and gameplay is smooth, giving you a stunning visual experience and a serious competitive edge.

VESA Certified ClearMR: for accurate blur testing

Previously, methods to test blur on screen were measured through MRPT. VESA Certified ClearMR acts as an alternative to MRPT and is designed to reflect the true nature of blur through digital high-speed camera testing. For monitors that are sent in and certified through VESA Certified ClearMR, you can rest assured that you will have an accurate assessment of the monitor's blur quality. Each certification is defined through a CMR range; with this monitor being ClearMR 13000 classified, it has one of the highest classifications of image quality, meaning less overall blur.

DTS Sound™ with 30 W output: for enhanced audio

Your elevated sound experience has arrived. This monitor is equipped with four 7.5 watt speakers, ultimately adding up to a 30 W output sound system. In addition to the extra wattage, the DTS Sound speakers provide a warm, detailed and enhanced audio experience that will ultimately make your gaming experience more immersive.

Multi-Logo Protection

Multi-Logo Protection

Philips monitors detect and dim static logos to help prevent burn-in, even when multiple logos remain fixed on-screen. With automatic detection and two luminance reduction levels (10% or 20%), the feature protects sensitive areas while ensuring minimal impact on overall viewing quality.

Boundary & Taskbar Dimmer

Boundary & Taskbar Dimmer

Boundary Dimmer reduces luminance in areas with high contrast, like letterbox bars, pillar boxes, or vertical splits—ideal for movies or multi-window use. Taskbar Dimmer auto-detects static taskbars and dims them to prevent image retention, perfect for users with always-visible UI elements.

A solution for everyone

Thermal Protection

Proactively manages panel temperature by reducing luminance when heat levels rise, keeping the monitor below 60°C. This ensures stable performance and extends longevity, especially during intense gaming sessions. If temperatures exceed 60°C, luminance is automatically lowered, balancing performance and safety without user intervention.

* Radius of the arc of the display curvature in mm
* Active pixels: 5120 (H) x 1440 (V). Number of total pixels: 5136 (H) x 1456 (V); extra 8 pixels on each side, space reserved for pixel orbiting.
* Response time value equal to SmartResponse. The measurement pattern is 1 horizontal line.
* 2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.
* Make sure to update NVIDIA® G-SYNC® driver to the latest version, see more information on NVIDIA website: https://www.nvidia.com/
* G-Sync compatible only supports VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) from 50 Hz - 240 Hz.
* NVIDIA® G-SYNC® support interface: DisplayPort
* Make sure that your graphic card supports NVIDIA® G-SYNC®
* DCI-P3 Coverage based on CIE1976
* NTSC Area based on CIE 1976
* sRGB Area based on CIE1931
* Adobe RGB Area based on CIE1976
* The ratio of display emission light in the range from 415 - 455 nm to the display emission of 400 - 500 nm shall be less than 50%.
* For best output performance, please always ensure that your graphic card is capable of achieving the maximum resolution and refresh rate of this Philips display.
* For USB-C power and charging function, your Notebook/device must support USB-C standard Power Delivery specifications. Please check with your Notebook user manual or manufacturer for more details.
* For Video transmission via USB-C, your Notebook/device must support USB-C DP Alt mode
* The monitor may look different from feature images.
* The products and accessories listed on this leaflet may differ by country and region.
