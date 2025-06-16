QD OLED Care

* Radius of the arc of the display curvature in mm

* Active pixels: 5120 (H) x 1440 (V). Number of total pixels: 5136 (H) x 1456 (V); extra 8 pixels on each side, space reserved for pixel orbiting.

* Response time value equal to SmartResponse. The measurement pattern is 1 horizontal line.

* 2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.

* Make sure to update NVIDIA® G-SYNC® driver to the latest version, see more information on NVIDIA website: https://www.nvidia.com/

* G-Sync compatible only supports VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) from 50 Hz - 240 Hz.

* NVIDIA® G-SYNC® support interface: DisplayPort

* Make sure that your graphic card supports NVIDIA® G-SYNC®

* DCI-P3 Coverage based on CIE1976

* NTSC Area based on CIE 1976

* sRGB Area based on CIE1931

* Adobe RGB Area based on CIE1976

* The ratio of display emission light in the range from 415 - 455 nm to the display emission of 400 - 500 nm shall be less than 50%.

* For best output performance, please always ensure that your graphic card is capable of achieving the maximum resolution and refresh rate of this Philips display.

* For USB-C power and charging function, your Notebook/device must support USB-C standard Power Delivery specifications. Please check with your Notebook user manual or manufacturer for more details.

* For Video transmission via USB-C, your Notebook/device must support USB-C DP Alt mode

* The monitor may look different from feature images.