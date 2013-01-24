Home
    Philips monitors offer all-in-one solution with integrated camera for video conferencing

      Safety and comfort

      Prevent “camfecting” by having an integrated pop-up webcam

      Convenience

      Prevent unwanted viewers when not in use. Easily managed with a single press.

      Neat workspace

      The integrated webcam is built inside the bezel, which means no external devices and extra cables that occupy the desk space

      Face to face collaboration

      Enhance collaboration and communication with the 2-megapixel webcam with FHD resolution, making on screen calls feel like in-person conversations

    Help, support and updates

    Register your Monitor

    Create your free ‘My Philips’ account to register your new monitor. Once registered, we’ll notify you when new updates are available.
    Sign up to My Philips

    Software updates

    Keep your Philips Monitor performing at its best. If there’s a new software update, you’ll find it here. And if you’ve lost your drivers, you can download them here too for free.
    Find updates

    Support platform

    The quickest way to resolve any technical issues and settings is by checking the Philips Monitor troubleshooting guide. Use these handy tips and tricks to get your monitor back on track in no time.
    Find a solution

    Contact us

    We’re here to help. Whether you need advice in purchasing a Philips Monitor or support in setting it up, you can contact us by phone, email or online chat.
    Contact Philips

