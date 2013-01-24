Ultra Wide-Color -serie 328E1CA/00

Curved LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
Simply immersive


328E1CA/00
The 32" curved E line display offers a truly immersive experience in a stylish design. Ultra-clear 4K UHD with Ultra Wide-Color and Adaptive-Sync brings your images alive!
LCD monitors serie 279C9/00

LCD monitor with USB-C Dock
Concise design, complete in every detail


279C9/00
The Philips award-winning monitor gives crisp 4K and lifelike visuals with DisplayHDR 400 certified. Trimmed with all ports, one-cable USB-C and simple cable management design for a clean set-up. SmartErgo base for ergonomic adjustments.
LCD monitors serie -275e2fae_00

LCD monitor with USB-C
Simplicity that stands out


276C8/00
The Red Dot Design Award-winning monitor delivers sharp QHD stand-out visuals in an ultra-slim bezel-free display. Trimmed with all ports and one-cable USB-C connectivity in a sleek geometric base for a clean set-up.
