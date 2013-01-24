Philips Momentum 43”
436M6VBPAB
Experience a new level of entertainment immersion with the new Momentum 4K HDR display with Ambiglow lighting. An expansive 4K UHD display with DisplayHDR 1000 delivers ultra-crisp and vibrant image quality that will get you in the moment.
Philips Momentum 32”
326M6VJRMB
Momentum 4K UHD display with Ambiglow presents a new level of immersion. Fast action looks flawless with Adaptive-sync and low input lag. DisplayHDR 600 delivers ultra-crisp and vibrant image quality that will get you in the moment.
Philips Momentum 27”
278M1R
Step it up with a Momentum 4K UHD gaming monitor with Ambiglow. Low Input lag offers smooth gaming. HDR gives ultra-crisp and vibrant image quality to get you in the moment.