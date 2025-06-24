Search terms

Century, 100 years of sound
Century

100 years of sound

Whoop, we’re turning 100!


Very soon, we’ll be celebrating with Century, a three-part sound collection, starting with a lineup of retro-inspired products built for today. Come back later, all will be revealed.

Time to launch

0
day days
0
hour hours
0
minute minutes
0
second seconds
Celebrating 100 years of Philips sound innovation

100 years of firsts

 

100 years ago, Philips made its first steps into sound, releasing its first radio in 1927, and launching a century of innovation that gave the world the cassette, boombox, CD, and now, Century. 

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
