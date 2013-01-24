Feeling those first kicks

Your baby will alternate between lots of activity and rest. Their schedules often don’tfollow your own, and you may find they decide to wake up and practice their acrobatics, just as you lay down to sleep.

Feeling your baby move for the first time can make your pregnancy feel more real. It’s a great chance to bond with your baby, as they respond to your voice and touch.

This is also a great time for partners, friends and family to bond with your bump, andfeel those precious kicks.

