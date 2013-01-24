Company profile

Home
Royal Philips of the Netherlands is a leading health technology company focused on improving people’s health and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. The company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care.

"Since the introduction of the first Philips light bulb more than 120 years ago, innovation and a people-centric approach have always been at the core of our company.

 

Our commitment is to deliver new healthcare and lighting technologies, as well as innovative and locally relevant consumer products that make a real difference to our customers, consumers and stakeholders across the globe. We believe that the best way for us to do this is through deep understanding of people’s needs and desires.

 

When we bring people and innovation together, we create the next generation of technology and things that people truly want and need. These are meaningful innovations that help people to be healthy, live well and enjoy life. This sets us apart and makes us Philips."

Business Highlights in Q2

 

Driving industry transformation in collaborative care, Philips and salesforce.com announced an alliance to deliver a cloud-based healthcare platform. The platform leverages Philips’ leadership in medical technology, clinical applications and clinical informatics, to enhance clinical decision making and enable patients to manage their personal health.

Delivering on its strategy to build the Philips brand in the beauty category, Philips introduced Philips VisaCare and Philips VisaPure Men. The latter is a device specifically designed for male skin cleansing, which is a rapidly growing segment driven by Asian markets such as Korea.
Philips became the official lighting partner of the Allianz Arena, home to FC Bayern Munich. The Arena will be the largest stadium in Europe to feature a connected LED lighting system which will turn the façade into a dynamic colored light display.
Sales
5.3 bln
Adjusted EBITA
449 mln
Net Income
243 mln
